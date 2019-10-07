Red Deer Hospice Society celebrates expansion grand opening

Saturday afternoon marked the start of a new season at the Red Deer Hospice Society. Community members, donors, supporters, partners, volunteers and colleagues came together to celebrate the $5.2 million expansion of the facility and to cut the ribbon on the new resident rooms.

“After a year and a half of construction and years of planning and strategizing, it is truly remarkable to be here and to see the result of the hard work of so many people,” shared Wendi Ronspies, President of the Red Deer Hospice Society Board of Directors. “As a Board of Directors, we wanted to design space that would serve our community and this building truly will.”

The expansion increased the existing 10 room facility to 16 private palliative care rooms. Space is also now available for respite care and caregiver relief, day programming and palliative education.

“Not only will the additional 15,000 square feet allow for increased community programs, it means Red Deer Hospice Society will be able to help 100 more families each year,” explained Evelyn Storm, Executive Director of Red Deer Hospice Society.

Hospice care staff and volunteers provide 24-hour care to residents and families. Specialized nursing, pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support prepares residents and their loved ones to say goodbye. There is no cost to stay at Red Deer Hospice and this will not change with the expansion.

“We are truly fortunate to have such a special community resource available in Red Deer and we are also so grateful for the donors who helped make it a reality,” shared James McPherson, Chair of the Expansion Fundraising Campaign. “Today we have a lot to celebrate. Everyone who helped make this home a reality should be extremely proud of the difference they are making in our community.”

Red Deer Hospice Society is continuing to seek out donations and support as they work to raise the remaining $2.6 million in capital and construction costs. Fundraising is also ongoing for resident care. For more information on supporting the Red Deer Hospice Society, visit www.reddeerhospice.com or call Red Deer Hospice directly at 403-309- 4344.