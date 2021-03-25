Red Deer jumps to 172 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta has 6,835 active cases of the virus

Alberta reported an additional 764 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The province conducted about 14,000 COVID-19 tests and has a 5.4 per cent positivity rate.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 191 new cases of variants of concern. Variant cases now make up 21 per cent of Alberta’s 6,835 active COVID-19 cases.

“It has been a long, hard 13 months for everyone but we can’t give up now. We’ve made it too far and we’re too close to getting through this,” Hinshaw said Thursday.

“The choices we make now will determine if cases are still growing in the days after Easter. Spring is here and I ask that all of us use that fact for encouragement. To hang on just a few months longer.”

There are 1,400 active variant cases in Alberta, with 2,301 identified to date in the province. Twenty people have died as a result of variant cases.

Central zone has 343 variant cases – all of the B.1.1.7 UK Variant.

There are 294 people in hospital across the province, including 55 in intensive care. There were also three new deaths over the past 24 hours and there have been 1,976 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Central zone sits at 611 active cases, with 35 in hospital and five in intensive care.

Red Deer is at 172 active cases of the virus, up 28 cases from Wednesday, with 34 deaths to date in the city from COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 19 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 44 active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Lacombe has 41 active and Sylvan Lake has 24 active cases, while Olds sits at 11 active. Mountain View County sits at nine active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 35 active.

Camrose County sits at nine active cases and the County of Stettler has nine.

Camrose is at two active cases and Wetaskiwin has 42 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 67 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 87 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 11 active.

The province reported 365 schools (15 per cent) are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,577 cases in total.

Outbreaks have been declared in 110 schools, with a total of 1,058 cases.

In-school transmission has likely occurred in 265 schools. Of these, 134 have had only one new case occur as a result.

As of Wednesday, 532,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta. This is 12,034.9 doses per 100,000 population. There are now 94,347 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.



