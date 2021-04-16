Across the province, Alberta added 898 new variant of concern cases Friday. In total there are 8,967 active variant cases, making up 53 per cent of Alberta’s total active cases. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Across the province, Alberta added 898 new variant of concern cases Friday. In total there are 8,967 active variant cases, making up 53 per cent of Alberta’s total active cases. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer jumps to 379 active cases of COVID-19, province adds 1,616 new cases

Alberta also adds 898 variant of concern cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,616 COVID-19 cases heading into the weekend.

The province now has 16,759 active cases of the virus and completed 16,876 COVID-19 tests for a test positivity rate of 9.6 per cent.

Red Deer has also seen a spike in active COVID-19 cases, adding 93 in the past week – from Tuesday’s 279 to Friday’s 372.

“Red Deer’s active cases are on the rise and with the B.1.1.7 variant now accounting for more than half the active cases in our province, we know the risk of infection is high,” the City of Red Deer said in a Facebook post.

“As we head into the weekend, please continue to follow public health guidelines. We know these guidelines involve sacrifices, but these are sacrifices we need to make for the safety of our community and our healthcare system.”

Across the province, Alberta added 898 new variant of concern cases Friday. In total there are 8,967 active variant cases, making up 53 per cent of Alberta’s total active cases.

There are also 423 people in hospital across the province with COVID-19, including 93 in intensive care.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that as those numbers continue to rise, the province will need to consider additional restrictions, especially as variant cases continue to grow.

“It’s very clear that our numbers are rising, our hospitalizations are rising, our ICU admissions are rising and it’s having an impact on our ability to offer in-person learning in some places. All of us have a role to play in preventing transmission by reducing the number of in-person interactions with people outside our household,” said Hinshaw on Thursday.

“While the multiple considerations around restrictions are worked through, that doesn’t preclude us from taking action in the things that we do every day to stop transmission and bring our numbers down.”

Hinshaw also said Thursday, that Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan will start in mid to late May depending on shipments of vaccines.

Phase 3 rolls out vaccines to the general public.

“It will only take a few weeks to move through. I want to reassure all Albertans who are not currently in Phase 2, that when we open Phase 3, we anticipate moving extremely quickly through the rest of the population,” she said.

In the Central zone, there are 1,629 active cases of the virus, with 40 in hospital and four in intensive care.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 101 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 69 active and Clearwater County sits at 18 active.

Lacombe has 66 active and Sylvan Lake has 52 active cases, while Olds sits at 62 active. Mountain View County sits at 66 active, Kneehill County has 39 active and Drumheller has 24 active.

Camrose County sits at 75 active cases and the County of Stettler has 13.

Camrose is at 92 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 131 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 232 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 117 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 20 active.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

Just Posted

Across the province, Alberta added 898 new variant of concern cases Friday. In total there are 8,967 active variant cases, making up 53 per cent of Alberta’s total active cases. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer jumps to 379 active cases of COVID-19, province adds 1,616 new cases

Alberta also adds 898 variant of concern cases

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library provides solution for youth seeking volunteer hours

Youth can fulfill their volunteer hour requirements by reviewing books

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, 66, died Tuesday at Chinook Regional Hospital. (Cornerstone Funeral Home)
Lethbridge doctor becomes 7th Alberta health-care worker to die from COVID-19

Dr. Wayne John Edwards, who was 66, died Tuesday at the Chinook Regional Hospital in the southern Alberta city

(File photo)
Boil water advisory continues in Sylvan Lake

AHS has made the boil water advisory mandetory, crews are still working ot fix the water main break

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Thursday there is a limited risk with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer sees rise in active COVID-19 cases, one new death

Central zone at 1,515 active cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine in a freezer trailer, to be transported to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to increase vaccine deliveries in Canada as Moderna supply slashed

Moderna plans to ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million

A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. The Alberta government says schools in Calgary will move to at-home learning starting Monday for students in grades 7 to 12.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calgary schools to shift to at-home learning for grades 7 to 12 due to COVID-19

The change, due to COVID-19, is to last for two weeks

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

Ron Rauch and his wife Audrey are photographed at their home in Victoria, Friday, March 5, 2021. Their daughter Lisa Rauch died on Christmas Day 2019 when a tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department shot her in the back of the head with plastic bullets after barricading herself in a room that was on fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth acknowledged the need to update the legislation last year

Major-General Dany Fortin, left, looks on as Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Public Health Agency of Canada has set aside up to $5 billion to pay for COVID-19 vaccines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada negotiating contracts to secure COVID-19 booster shots for next year: Anand

Most of Canada’s current vaccine suppliers are already testing new versions against variants

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among other encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read