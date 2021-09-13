Red Deer jumps to 597 active COVID-19 cases

The Government of Alberta identified another 4,740 COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 1,659 on Friday, 1,497 on Saturday and 1,584 on Sunday. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS )

Red Deer has made a big jump in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There are now 597 active cases of the virus in the city, which is 102 more than the 495 reported Friday afternoon, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has also reported 6,234 recovered cases and 44 deaths.

The Government of Alberta identified another 4,740 COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 1,659 on Friday, 1,497 on Saturday and 1,584 on Sunday.

Another 18 deaths were identified over the weekend as well, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 2,462.

There are now 18,395 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 249,920 recovered cases.

Red Deer County has 237 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 224, Mountain View County has 143, Lacombe County has 160, Olds has 121, Stettler County has 1000, Sylvan Lake has 99 and the City of Lacombe has 98.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 143 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 94 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 71.

The City of Camrose has 73 active cases, Camrose County has 30, Kneehill County has 49 and Drumheller has 43.

Overall the Central zone has 2,751 active cases.

There are currently 803 people in Alberta who are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 198 in intensive care. In the Central zone, 130 are hospitalized and 19 are in an ICU.

As of Sunday, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.

Albertans are now able to register for their $100 vaccination incentive. The one-time incentive, which is for all Albertans who are 18 or older, will provide a $100 debit card to those who receive a first or second dose between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14.

“Vaccines offer the best protection from COVID-19 – we’ve seen the results of vaccination, right here in Alberta,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

“The more Albertans we can encourage to get vaccinated, the safer all of us will be. This incentive is just the latest in a number of approaches we’ve used to make the vaccines accessible and available to all eligible Albertans. Now is the time to get your shot.”

After vaccination, individuals can go to alberta.ca/VaccineDebitCard and register online to receive a pre-filled debit card. Alberta Health will validate all registrations against provincial immunization data. CIBC will distribute the debit cards on behalf of the Government of Alberta.

The first 15,000 Albertans will receive their debit cards in October. Debit cards for additional eligible registrants will be delivered in November and December.

Albertans who do not have access to a computer or a mobile device can phone 310-0000 for assistance.



