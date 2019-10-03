Red Deer-Lacombe has five candidates to choose from

Official list released on Oct. 2

There will be a total of five candidates vying for votes in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding in this federal election.

With the deadline to file the official nomination paperwork passing at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, Elections Canada has confirmed that all five national parties will be running in this constituency.

Incumbent Blaine Calkins will again carry the Conservative Party of Canada banner.

He will be opposed by the Liberal Party of Canada’s Tiffany Rose, New Democratic Party candidate Lauren Pazzella, Sarah Palmer of the Green Party of Canada and Laura Lynn Thompson representing the People’s Party of Canada.

Now while it has been publicly stated that the Rhinoceros Party was going to have a candidate running, it turns out no nomination papers were filed by the deadline.

Red Deer-Lacombe has five candidates to choose from
UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

