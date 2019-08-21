Red Deer-Lacombe MP Calkins comments on CPC promise to make maternity benefits tax free

While Canadians await for the upcoming federal election in October, national parties are beginning to make election promises in order to sway the electorate.

The federal conservatives latest promise is to make maternity benefits tax free, which according to a release from Minister of Parliament for Red Deer-Lacombe Blaine Calkins would, “Remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs. For a Canadian making $50,000 a year, that’s a savings of about $4,000.”

Calkins, in his statement said that starting a family can be a stressful time, with expenses piling up.

“This tax-credit will help alleviate some of those financial burdens and give parents some peace of mind during one of the most exciting times in their lives,” Calkins said.

Calkin’s statement went on to criticize Justin Trudeau and the governing Liberal Party of Canada for, “Running massive deficits that will inevitably lead to them raising taxes”.

“Conservatives have a plan for you and your family to get ahead: lowering your taxes, living within our means, and putting more money in your pockets,” he said.

National parties will continue to provide glimpses into their electoral platforms as the federal election process progresses.



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter