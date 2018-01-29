Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation offences

ICE looking for other possible victims to come forward

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17th by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit. His home was also searched and a number of electronic devices were seized,

The investigation began with online child pornography crimes but sexual exploitation offences against children were then uncovered.

Several victims, who were known to the accused, were identified and ICE believes there could be more and that offences conceivably could date back over 20 years.

Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority and has ties to the communities of Red Deer, Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Charges against Hunt include possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The investigation began in Jan. 2017 when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified of a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. The case was then referred to ICE.

ICE is currently looking to identify other possible victims and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403 581 1090 or they can submit information anonymously to cybertip.ca.

More to come.

-Vaughan

Previous story
Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars
Next story
Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Just Posted

Photos: Alberta Opera entertains Sylvan Lake students

The musical company performed “Jack and the Beanstalk” Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Youth charged with arson in Leslieville Elk’s Hall investigation

The Dec. 29 fire destroyed the 70-year-old hall which served 50 members

Weekend full of wintry fun around the corner

Winterfest will be held over the Family Day weekend in February

Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation offences

ICE looking for other possible victims to come forward

Our Lady of the Rosary participates in Family Literacy Day

Students dressed as their favourite literary character for the day

WATCH: Students lose sleep to gain funds

Grades 6 and 7 held a wake-a-thon to raise money for school council

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

Most Read