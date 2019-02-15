Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

A Red Deer man caught twice driving with a suspended licence has lost his car for 30 days.

Officers with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit seized the vehicle on Valentine’s Day after seeing the man driving in Ponoka, not long after he attended court for a previous suspended licence ticket.

The first ticket the 41-year-old man received was on Dec. 7, when the man was pulled over by a Sheriff from the traffic unit. To deal with that ticket the man attended court on Valentine’s Day, states a release from the traffic unit.

“The male pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine as well as having his driver’s licence suspended once again,” states the release.

“The Justice of the Peace made it very clear to the man that he was not to operate any vehicle during the entire term of his suspension.”

Upon seeing the man driving around Ponoka after the court appearance the officers arrested the man and seized the vehicle.

“The male received another charge for driving with a suspended licence and was immediately taken back to the courthouse to speak to the same Justice of the Peace that had just sentenced him a few hours prior,” states the release.

“His matter has been set over to be spoken to on April 11th, 2019.”

A subsequent conviction for this offence can result in a greater punishment which may include a term of imprisonment, adds the release.

Previous story
Canadian rinks look to defend world junior curling titles at home
Next story
WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Just Posted

WATCH: Canada Winter Games are finally here

Final leg of torch relay kicked off at Fort Normandeau

Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer College transforms into Athletes’ Village

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta minor hockey team, slammed for Indigenous dance video, forfeits season

Parents say season was too dangerous to finish because the team has been threatened

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Red Deer man loses car after being caught twice driving with suspended licence

The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit ticketed the man in December and on Valentine’s Day

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

Most Read