Red Deer’s Joe Hittel, known as Leprechaun Joe from the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Rope for Hope event, is turning on his Christmas lights during the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Red Deer man turns on Christmas lights amid COVID-19 pandemic

85-year-old Joe Hittel hopes to give people ‘something else to think about’

A Red Deer man is using Christmas lights to take people’s minds off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Hittel has raised thousands of dollars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation the past two years by participating in the Rope For Hope event, which features people rappelling down the side of the Stantec building in downtown Red Deer.

Now, the 85-year-old is turning on the Christmas lights at his home to help people in a different way.

“I want to give people who drive by something else to think about,” Hittel said Saturday morning.

“Hopefully it can help people think positive instead of only thinking about the (COVID-19) virus and spread some love around.

“It would be nice to see more of this. It’d be like Christmas in March.”

The Red Deerian heard about many people in Sylvan Lake turning on their Christmas lights during the pandemic and thought he should do the same.

READ MORE: Christmas returns to Sylvan Lake as light displays turned on again

Hittel said following the news during the pandemic has been a little worrying.

“But I’m feeling good, I have no symptoms. I know my family has been phoning me every day, checking up and seeing if I’m OK,” he said.

“I’m at home. There’s not too much you can do, eh? I had a clinic appointment the other day, but that was about it. Other than that, I’ve been at home since Monday or Sunday.”

Many in the community have been helping others throughout the pandemic, Hittel said, adding the least he can do is turn on his Christmas lights.

“There are so many people coming out and helping those who have been laid off and all that. There are so many of them and I have family in the same boat.

“Hopefully they all get help from the government or find something to do and make themselves busy. Even if they’re stuck at home, maybe they can get some work done that they haven’t got done for a while.”

Hittel dresses up as a leprechaun for the Rope for Hope event, which is scheduled for this summer. He has raised about $15,000 so far – his goal was to raise $85,000 in celebration of his 85th birthday.

“I’m hoping it’s not going to be cancelled (due to the virus). We’ve got so many kids out there who need their wishes granted. I think it’s 240 right in our area.”

In his first Rope for Hope in 2018, he raised $14,000 and in 2019, he raised $33,000.

Hittel won’t be going to businesses during the pandemic to collect money, but donations can still be made online at makeawishca.donordrive.com/participant/JoeHittel.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Swimming Canada supports US after Americans call for Olympic postponement

Just Posted

Red Deer man turns on Christmas lights amid COVID-19 pandemic

85-year-old Joe Hittel hopes to give people ‘something else to think about’

Rimbey RCMP warn public scams related to COVID-19 cropping up

Rimbey RCMP say a number of scams related to the virus have begun to appear world wide

Less than 10% of Westerner Park staff keep their jobs

Temporary layoffs hit 90% of workforce

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

Albertans can now meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphone

‘Babylon’ is an app by TELUS Health

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for Blackfalds residents

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees

Red Deer & District Community Foundation pledges $50,000 in COVID-19 relief to charities

Donations are being sought to bolster relief

Most Read