Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw asked Albertans to limit travel throughout the province as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Red Deer nears 900 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports additional 2,211 COVID-19 cases

Red Deer is up to 894 active cases of COVID-19.

The city added 13 active cases Thursday with 4,789 total cases to date which is up 66 from Wednesday, with 3,859 recovered cases, up 55 in the past 24 hours.

Red Deer has 840 active cases per 100,000 people, the 11th highest rate in the province.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 2,211 cases of the virus across the province Thursday based on 19,900 tests, for a test positivity rate of 11.1 per cent.

Overall, there are 654 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 146 in ICU.

As vaccine eligibility opened for anyone born in 1991 and earlier Thursday, more than 100,000 people booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment across the province. In the Central zone alone, 5,015 new immunizations were booked through Alberta Health Services.

Hinshaw said despite that positive news, the new public health measures are still necessary to protect the population from COVID-19.

She explained Albertans need to try and limit their interactions as much as possible over the next three weeks in order to keep the virus from spreading exponentially.

“These measures create a significant disruption in people’s lives and accommodating these changes can be challenging. I know that any restriction can have its own impact on people’s health and I wish these were not necessary. But they are,” Hinshaw said.

“They are absolutely necessary if we are to reduce community transmission and stop cases from getting out of control… we don’t yet know if we have hit the peak of new cases.”

Hinshaw also encouraged Albertans not to travel outside their home community while the new measures are in place.

“As we are in this very important time, where we are minimizing the spread of COVID-19, I would encourage people not to travel outside their home community for recreational purposes and to stay close to home if at all possible,” she said.

The Central zone has 2,899 active cases of the virus (up from 2,888 on Wednesday), with 63 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU — compared to nine on Wednesday.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 218 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, Lacombe County has 184 active and Clearwater County sits at 69 active.

Lacombe has 172 active and Sylvan Lake has 164 active cases, while Olds sits at 110 active. Mountain View County sits at 91 active, Kneehill County has 62 active and Drumheller has 25 active.

Camrose County sits at 39 active cases and the County of Stettler has 130.

Camrose is at 126 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 74 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 165 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 91 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 60 active.


