Red Deer now has 60 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Red Deer has grown to 60.

This is 13 more than the number in the previous update on Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has also recorded 5,757 recovered cases and 43 deaths.

On Monday, the Government of Alberta announced 1,017 new COVID-19 cases were identified over the weekend: 398 on Friday, 375 on Saturday and 244 on Sunday.

There are now 3,380 active cases of the virus in the province – up 661 since Friday’s active cases at 2,719.

To date, there have been 231,319 recovered cases reported in the province.

Three new deaths have been reported since last Thursday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,328.

Alberta’s Central zone has 211 active cases of the COVID-19.

Red Deer County, Stettler County and Lacombe County have 11 active cases each, while the City of Lacombe has 20, Mountain View County has 16, Clearwater County has 10, and Olds has four.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, has 10 active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has seven. Ponoka, which includes East Ponoka County, has three.

The City of Camrose has 10 active cases, Camrose County and Kneehill County have two each, and Drumheller has one.

Provincially, 129 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 26 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Of the 103 non-ICU patients, 74.8 per cent are unvaccinated and 15.6 per cent partially vaccinated. Of the 26 ICU patients, 88.5 per cent are unvaccinated and 3.8 per cent are partially vaccinated.

In the Central zone, 13 are hospitalized, with three of those individuals in an ICU.

“I am pleased to see 76.4 per cent of eligible (Albertans) now have at least one vaccine dose and 66.9 per cent are fully protected (with) two doses. If you have not yet received your first and second dose of vaccine, book yours today and reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection and severe illness,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Monday.



