Red Deer Public Schools teacher charged with criminal offences

Charges haven’t been proven in court yet

photo submitted

A Red Deer Public Schools teacher was charged with criminal offences over the Christmas break. The alleged charges have not yet been proven in court.

The teacher was working at Westpark Middle School but is no longer employed by Red Deer Public Schools.

The investigation by Red Deer RCMP is ongoing and charges have been laid. However, there is a court ordered publication ban. Therefore, further details are not able to be shared by the District.

Red Deer Public Schools officials have been working very closely with RCMP during this matter and are fully aware of the situation and are responding accordingly to any issues or concerns.

The safety of students is always our utmost concern. Teachers at the school talked to students about the situation this morning and shared with them that if they ever feel their safety is being compromised, it is very important that they connect with their parents or another trusted and caring adult and share the information with them. They should also trust their instincts if something is not right.

Parents were also informed this morning about the situation through letters and text messages sent to them by the school.

-Submitted by Red Deer Public Schools

