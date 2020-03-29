Red Deer: Put a bear in your window so kids can count them

Red Deer woman wants kids to go on ‘bear hunt’

Let’s put a bear in it Red Deer.

Red Deer resident Sanela Sarcevic got on Facebook Saturday urging Red Deerians to put a bear in their window.

Recently, amid COVID-19, to show solidarity, Canadians have turned on their Christmas lights and shown 0ff the Canadian flags, to show “we’re in this together.”

Now, it’s time for the bear.

Sarcevic said these are challenging times but how we choose to respond is up to us.

The woman asked on Facebook “let’s put a bear in the window so parents can have a break and take their kids on ‘a bear hunt in Red Deer’ and count how many they spotted,” she stated.

Many Red Deerians posted pictures of a bear in their windows on the woman’s comment section of the Facebook post.

The Red Deer woman said she saw the post originally on Facebook and it was probably a trend in the U.S. But she figured it’ll help Red Deerians stay positive and give parents and children something to do amid COVID-19.

So she posted the idea on her Facebook along with a picture of an old bear that belonged to her son when he was younger. She then tagged all of her local friends.

“It’s an activity for parents – they can take them out for a drive and kids could count the bears or take them for a walk,” she said, adding as long as they’re socially distant and safe, it’ll give families something to do together.

She said social media engagement is helpful at this time, but sometimes we need to stay away from our screens – even if it’s just for a little bit.

The woman who works in social services said she knows many parents with young children and it’s not easy for families during these isolating times.

“These are challenging times and I always believe in helping others during hard times, it’s the only thing we can control,” the 48-year-old said.


