SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE - Red Deer RCMP are evacuating residences in a portion of the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood and are currently on the scene. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

UPDATE: Five are in custody after Riverside Meadows incident

RCMP evacuating nearby residences and businesses as precaution

Five people are in custody as a result of an incident in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood Tuesday.

Red Deer RCMP evacuated residences in a portion of the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood after police officers located a suspicious item while conducting a search warrant at a residence at 5813 53rd Ave.

The RCMP Explosives Device Unit (EDU) was on its way to the residence to investigate and deal with the item at press time; meanwhile, Red Deer RCMP went door to door in the area, evacuating nearby residences and businesses as a precaution.

The suspicious item was discovered while RCMP were conducting a judicially authorized search warrant at the residence as part of an ongoing investigation. It has not been determined whether the item is dangerous at this time; the evacuation and the attendance of EDU were precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.

