Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP conducted a Tactical Response to Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) project from Jan. 8th to 10th in the City of Red Deer. Members of the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) were joined by members from Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Rocky Mountain House GIS and Blackfalds GIS Units.

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered with eight people arrested, two of which were on parole for unrelated matters and their parole was revoked immediately. There were a total of 26 Criminal Code charges laid, including property, weapons, and drug charges, as well as eight Traffic Safety Act charges with three outstanding arrest warrants executed that involved 13 Criminal Code charges.

Arrests and charges during the operation include:

· Curtis Lewis and Somer El-Majzoub were arrested in a stolen truck. Lewis is charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000. El-Majzoub faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

· Harvey Lee-Bernick and Darryl Boyce were arrested after being found in a stolen truck. Lee-Bernick was driving the vehicle and faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, one count of Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited and six counts of Failing to Comply with Bail Conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 4. Boyce faces charges including two counts of Breach of Probation, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

· Chantel Christopher was arrested and faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Possession of Stolen Property under $500, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17th but failed to attend and is now wanted on warrants.

· Brandon Loughlin was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000, Possession of Break-in Instruments, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Failing to Comply with Bail Conditions, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

“Our Crime Reduction Team continues to see success from TRAP operations in locating stolen vehicles and apprehending criminals while averting public safety risks involved when criminals attempt to flee,” said Inspector Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “The success of each operation continues to send an important message to repeat offenders.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP