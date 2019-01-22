Red Deer RCMP arrest man after truck collides with six vehicles

No one was injured and the male driver was restrained by a nearby resident until police arrived

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man Sunday evening after the truck he was driving collided with six vehicles and struck a lamp post.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 20th, Red Deer RCMP received a complaint that a black truck had struck the complainant’s vehicle and fled the scene, heading north on 30th Ave. Further complaints led officers to locate the truck in the Lancaster neighbourhood where it had collided with multiple other vehicles and struck a lamppost, which then fell onto a nearby home. No one was injured and the male driver was restrained by a nearby resident until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

A 36-year-old male from Calgary faces numerous charges including Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

RCMP ask anyone who sustained property damage from the incident to file a report with the RCMP at the downtown detachment (4602 51 Avenue, Red Deer) or the north detachment (6592 58 Avenue, Red Deer.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

