Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vehicle theft from dealership

Police were able to disable the SUV with assistance from the built-in vehicle assistance system

A man is facing charges after Red Deer RCMP responded to a call for a stolen vehicle from a local dealership earlier Feb. 15th.

Police were able to disable the SUV with assistance from the built-in vehicle assistance system. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. As a result of the incident, a police vehicle sustained some damage, but there were no injuries sustained. There was no risk to public safety.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Sylvan Lake looks to add an adopt-a-road program
Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

