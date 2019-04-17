Red Deer RCMP arrest man wanted on murder warrant

Quentin Strawberry was arrested last night on an outstanding warrant

Quentin Strawberry, a man charged by the Red Deer RCMP with second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm, has been arrested.

RCMP informed the public that Strawberry was arrested last night on his outstanding warrant in relation to the homicide of Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant and remains in police custody.

The RCMP extended their thank you to the public and media for assistance with this investigation.

Jennifer Lee Caswell (37), the other suspect charged in the incident, remains at large.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

—-Original Story—-

On March 29, 2019, just after midnight, Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services attended a residence in the Mountview area where a male was located with serious injuries. The male was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

RCMP Major Crimes North was dispatched and have since taken carriage of the investigation. RCMP Red Deer Detachment and RCMP Forensic Identification Services is also assisting the investigation.