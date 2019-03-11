Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to identify person of interest

Eight cell phones stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018

photos submitted photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance to help identify a person associated with an incident where eight cell phones were stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018, and someone else’s identification was used.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewing hosts Women’s Day event

The event raised money for Dress for Success Central Alberta on March 8

Senior boys Lakers heading to 3A provincials

The H.J. Cody senior boys basketball team will represent Sylvan Lake at provincials March 14-16

Eckville wrestler gearing up for Nationals in New Brunswick

Kyan Martin is fundraising to help get him and his coach to Nationals in Fredericton, N.B. in April

Lakers Football team celebrate the year at awards banquet

Nine major awards were handed out during the banquet on March 7

Capes and Crowns Ball returns to Sylvan Lake

Heroes and sidekicks, princesses and their prince charming are all invited to the ball

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to identify person of interest

Eight cell phones stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

Most Read