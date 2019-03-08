Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

On March 7th at approximately 4:45 a.m. Red Deer RCMP a received a complaint of an armed robbery in the Eastview neighbourhood.

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in the Laredo neighbourhood. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible suspects in this case by asking for outdoor surveillance that can be viewed from the following areas of Laredo:

· 22nd Street and Lindman Avenue

· 22nd Street and Lalor Drive

· Lindman Ave

· Longmire Close

· Livingston Close

· Laratt Close

· Landcaster Drive

· Lundberg Cres

· Lalor Drive

· Larazo Close

If you have any video surveillance available in the mentioned areas, please call the Red Deer Serious Crimes Unit at 403-406-2300.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident, but do believe it was a targeted.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible).

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP