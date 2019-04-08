Red Deer RCMP charge man with several offences after Glendale incident

A Red Deer man faces 24 Criminal Code charges after he was found armed and barricaded in a residence on Gailbraith Street in Red Deer on April 4, 2019.
Christopher Sinclair (36) of Red Deer has been charged with:
- Three counts of assault with weapon
- Three counts of pointing a firearm
- Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Seven counts 0f failure to comply with condition of recognizance
- Three counts of using a firearm in commission of offence
Sinclair has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court April 15, 2019.
-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP