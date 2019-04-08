Red Deer RCMP charge man with several offences after Glendale incident

Red Deer man faces 24 Criminal Code charges after he was found armed and barricaded in a residence

A Red Deer man faces 24 Criminal Code charges after he was found armed and barricaded in a residence on Gailbraith Street in Red Deer on April 4, 2019.

Christopher Sinclair (36) of Red Deer has been charged with:

Three counts of assault with weapon

Three counts of pointing a firearm

Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Seven counts 0f failure to comply with condition of recognizance

Three counts of using a firearm in commission of offence

Sinclair has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court April 15, 2019.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP