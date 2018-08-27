Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Red Deer RCMP have conducted a search warrant on a Michener Hill residence after a targeted shooting at a downtown apartment the morning of Aug. 26th in which a man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries; RCMP have identified both suspects in the shooting and continue to work the investigation.

RCMP responded to the report of a shooting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26th at an apartment in the 5000 block of 47th Ave. and located a male who had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury after being shot with a small calibre firearm. Police have identified the two male suspects and verified that the shooting was targeted and that the victim and suspects are known to each other.

One of the male suspects was also injured during the incident, sustaining a non-life-threatening knife wound.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 27th, Red Deer RCMP conducted a search warrant on an involved residence in the Michener Hill neighbourhood with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit; police have also seized three vehicles believed to be involved in this incident.

RCMP continue to investigate, and arrests and charges are pending.

RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.

If you have information about this shooting, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion
Next story
Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Just Posted

Cuts for a Cause raises $2,000 for Sylvan Lake Refugee Project

Cuts for a Cause was held on Aug. 25 at the Alliance Church

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

It’s a blood test, not a glove test

The Man Van makes a stop in Sylvan Lake for prostate cancers screening

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

A man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Incident occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Most Read