Red Deer RCMP cracking down on speeders

Police have noticed an increase in speeding in recent weeks

Red Deer drivers appear to be taking advantage of empty roads to put the pedal to the metal.

RCMP have noticed an uptick in speeding and are planning to crack down on the dangerous habit.

“Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have caught motorists driving at excessive speeds, putting the safety of all road users, including drivers and pedestrians, at risk,” said Karen Mann, City of Red Deer’s Emergency Management co-ordinator.

“Safety continues to be our number one priority, and we will be enforcing speed limits, particularly in high-risk areas such as playground zones and high collision intersections.”

RCMP also take a dim view of those who break the rules of the road, especially during a pandemic.

“Speeding puts everyone on the roadway at risk, including other drivers and pedestrians while also increasing the likelihood and severity of a collision,” said Insp. Mark Groves.

“Drivers are reminded to follow all posted speed limits at all times, or risk a ticket and/or demerit points,” said Groves.

“Speeding also increases the burden on police and health resources and detracts from our efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Beginning Friday and running until the end of the month, automated traffic enforcement, which includes photo radar, red light and intersection speed cameras, will be set up at high-risk locations throughout Red Deer. Intersection speed cameras will be operating at 50th Avenue and 76th Street, 49th Avenue and 49th Street, 30th Avenue and 32nd Street and 30th Avenue and Ross Street.

Photo radar will be operating on the following main routes: Gaetz Avenue, 49th Avenue, Highway 11A, Highway 2A, 39th Street and 67th Street.

Playgrounds are currently closed; however, speed limits of 30 km/h in playground zones still apply from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Photo radar will be at playground zones in Oriole Park, Johnstone, Kentwood, Fairview, West Park, Grandview, Mountview, Sunnybrook, South Hill, Deer Park, Rosedale, Eastview, Clearview, and Timberlands. Speed limits at other locations are enforced, as required, to maintain safe roadways.

Red Deer has two school zones at Central Middle School and Eastview Middle School, and the 30km/h limit is not in effect because of school closures.

If anyone has concerns about speeding anywhere in the city, please report the location(s) to the police non-emergency line at 403-343-5575.



