Red Deer RCMP investigate fatal collision on Taylor Drive

Lone male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene

On Jan. 14th approximately 2 a.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Taylor Drive between 45th Street and 47th Street.

Tragically, the lone male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate; however, weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors related to this incident, and it does not appear to be criminal in nature. The name of the deceased male will not be released. Nor further updates with be provided.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

UPDATE: Alberta man killed, son still missing after B.C. avalanche
Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

