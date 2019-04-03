Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting that caused serious injuries

RCMP do not believe this was a random act

On April 2, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a call of a possible shooting on Lawford Avenue in Red Deer.

Preliminary report revealed that a male was injured as a result of a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Members patrolled the area extensively but no suspect(s) were located. RCMP do not believe this was a random act.

As this matter remains under investigation no further details are available at this time. Red Deer RCMP are urging the public to provide any information.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP