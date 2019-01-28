Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting

One man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to a gas station at 4023 50th St. at 7:50 pm on Jan. 27th after the injured man entered the business requesting assistance. The victim was treated by Red Deer Emergency Services and transported to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Red Deer RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
30-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld’s Orlando park
Next story
E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council invites Prime Minister to see the effects of the downturn for himself

Town Council has written a letter of support for the energy sector and its families

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting

One man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost

‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to be sentenced this week for crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Some Indigenous advocates ambivalent to land acknowledgments

Others say the scripts can be disingenuous token gestures, a symbolic way for settlers to appease First Nations without taking meaningful action

WATCH: Singer songwriter Aaron Goodvin wins top honour at Alberta Country Music Awards

Awards ceremony took place Sunday at the Sheraton hotel

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Most Read