Red Deer RCMP investigate stabbing

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 24th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a call for an injured person at 5239 53rd Ave. When police arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was treated by Red Deer Emergency Services and transported to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

