Red Deer RCMP issue second plea for help to locate Jennifer Lynn McCagherty

The 31-year-old has been missing since late November

Red Deer RCMP is still hoping the public can help locate Jennifer Lynn McCagherty.

The 31-year-old was last seen in Red Deer on Nov. 20, 2022. According to a release, she was known to frequent the areas of Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Stettler and Grande Prairie. Her family is concerned about her well-being.

RCMP first issued a release asking for public assistance to help locate McCagherty on Dec. 12, 2022.

McCagherty is described as 4’11”, 110 pounds with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have been in contact with Jennifer, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

centralalbertaRedDeerstettlersylvanlake