Red Deer RCMP Major Crimes on scene at death investigation

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid to date

Red Deer, Alberta – On March 29, 2019, just after midnight, Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services attended a residence in the Mountview area where a male was located with serious injuries. The male was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

RCMP Major Crimes North was dispatched and have since taken carriage of the investigation. RCMP Red Deer Detachment and RCMP Forensic Identification Services is also assisting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid to date.

An update will be provided once new information becomes available.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

