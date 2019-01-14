Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 12-year-old Nicolas Givotkoff

He was last seen in Red Deer on January 13th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 12 year old Nicolas Givotkoff, who was last seen in Red Deer on Jan. 13th. If you have been in contact with Nicolas Givotkoff or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Nicolas Givotkoff is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’6”

· 140 lbs

· Medium brown hair, short on sides and longer on the top

· Blue eyes

· Thin build

· Braces

· Last seen wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels baseball hat, cream colored hoodie with a tiger on the front

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP