photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Maleah Young

She was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 17th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13 year old Maleah Young, who was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 17th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Maleah Young is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’2” tall

· 150 pounds

· Short brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a grey leggings, a grey/black hoodie and black shoes

If you have been in contact with Maleah Young or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

Just Posted

PHOTO: CP Blakely donates to the Sylvan Lake food bank

The staff and students at the school have collected donations all month for the food bank

Stettler man gets Christmas wish

Assembles and decorates tree after recovering from stroke

Poll finds respondents against Alberta separation

Over 600 Albertans were surveyed their thoughts on separation of Alberta from Canada

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Sylvan Lake waste collection adjusts for the holidays

Only those on a Tuesday route will be affected

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s ‘Top 5’ favourite things

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

The annual update on the long-term outlook for federal finances says that if things go better than expected, the budget will be balanced or almost so by 2024.

Freeland demands China release detained Canadians

Western analysts say China’s detention of the two Canadians is clearly retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into a well under pressure to break up tight underground rock and free trapped oil and gas.

Nine new suspects arrested after murder of two women in Morocco

Two Scandinavian university students were killed in a remote corner of the Atlas Mountains

Canada to impose stricter rules for drones next year

Government agencies worldwide have seen a spike in drone incidents in recent years

Quick thinking Ponoka teacher saves choking student

Christmas will be complete for a Ponoka family after Ponoka Elementary School teacher saves student

Edmonton judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions

Judge says nothing has really changed since last time Khadr asked for changes to conditions

Red Deer Airport excited about ultra-low-cost-carrier

CEO Graham Ingam is hopeful to start operating in the Fall

Most Read