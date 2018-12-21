Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Maleah Young

She was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 17th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13 year old Maleah Young, who was last seen in Red Deer on Dec. 17th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Maleah Young is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’2” tall

· 150 pounds

· Short brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a grey leggings, a grey/black hoodie and black shoes

If you have been in contact with Maleah Young or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP