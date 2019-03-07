Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Tara Evans

She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 38-year-old Tara Evans. She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd and police wish to verify her well-being.

If you have been in contact with Tara Evans or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Tara Evans is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’7”

· 130 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Tattoo of four spots near her left eye

· ‘S’ Tattoo on her left hand

· Spots on her neck

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt
Next story
Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills: studies

Just Posted

New event asks Sylvan Lakers to paint the ice

The NexSource Centre’s curling ice will be getting an artistic makeover on March 23.

$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Chances to volunteer at Sylvan Lake Habitat build begin

The first volunteer build will be held on March 15 with the Mayor’s Build

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village planter contest helps spread awareness

March is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness month

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

Lindsay Percy did a boudoir photo shoot with Erika Fetterly to her confidence after cancer

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Tara Evans

She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd

Three face charges after Red Deer RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash in biggest drug bust in Red Deer history

Police seize cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, meth, guns, $61,000 plus in Canadian money

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Innisfail RCMP arrest male in connection with stolen vehicle

Carson Bennett Yarbrough, 18, of Innisfail, has been charged

Lacombe Police prevent overdose, charge man with 9 counts

Carfentanyl discovered after man attempts to evade LPS

Ponoka RCMP search for missing 20-year-old

Police say the 20-year-old Aboriginal man went missing March 5

Over $50k in equipment stolen from Leduc warehouse: police

Leduc RCMP investigation break and enter to warehouse

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

Most Read