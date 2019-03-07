Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Tara Evans

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 38-year-old Tara Evans. She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd and police wish to verify her well-being.
If you have been in contact with Tara Evans or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.
Tara Evans is described as:
· First Nations
· 5’7”
· 130 lbs
· Brown hair
· Brown eyes
· Tattoo of four spots near her left eye
· ‘S’ Tattoo on her left hand
· Spots on her neck
-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP