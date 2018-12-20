Red Deer RCMP seek urgent assistance to locate suspicious vehicle

Police believe female may be in danger following reports of two suspicious occurrences

The Red Deer RCMP are seeking immediate public assistance to locate an unknown female who police believe may be in danger following reports of two suspicious occurrences. The RCMP are actively looking for a white vehicle believed to be either a Dodge Journey or a GMC Acadia bearing a British Columbia license plate, partially identified as “E2P”.

At 2:33 p.m., RCMP received a report from concerned citizens of an argument between a male and a female outside a vehicle on 55th St. and Thomlison Avenue. It is believed that they left that location together in the vehicle and the female may not have left willingly.

At 2:41 p.m., different witnesses reported a similar argument and reported that a male was seen to restrain a female and push her into a vehicle. The vehicle was last seen on 39th St. westbound.

The male is described as:

– White

– Medium build with a mustache

– Wearing blue coat, grey pants and a blue baseball cap

The female is described as:

– White

– Larger build

– Blonde hair

– Wearing a blue sweater and black pants

At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe the public is in any danger, but police stress that citizens encountering the suspicious vehicle should not engage with it and should call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 immediately or call your local police detachment.

RCMP do not have further information at this time. The RCMP are actively responding to this investigation. RCMP are requesting that the subjects involved in these incidents report to the RCMP to clarify this situation.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP