Red Deer reduces transit hours, frequency starting Monday

Safety measures in place to encourage social distancing

The City of Red Deer is switching to reduced transit hours and frequency in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting Monday.

Red Deer Transit will move to an hourly schedule from a 30 minute schedule. From Monday to Saturday, the first departure from Sorensen Station will leave at 7:45 a.m., and the last departure (from Sorensen Station) at 7:45 p.m. Sundays and holidays will continue to operate on the one hour service, with the first departure from Sorensen Station at 8:45 a.m., and the last departure (from Sorensen Station) at 6:45 p.m.

In addition, new safety measures are in place to encourage social distancing. All passengers are to enter and exit through the rear door, with the exception of transit users with wheel chairs. Every other seat will be blocked off to ensure social distancing between passengers.

Action Bus trips for accessible transportation will continue for our registered clients. Effective Monday, this service will be limited to bookings for essential travel for medical appointment, work and grocery shopping. A two-passenger maximum limit will be implemented across all Action Bus vehicles as an added measure of protection for the safety of customers and operators.

“The changes to transit beginning tomorrow will ensure we are providing the service many in our community rely upon for getting to work or medical appointments in the safest way possible as we all work to minimize exposure,” said Bart Rowland, emergency operations centre director.

The city’s decision to reduce transit hours and frequency is being done in an effort to be vigilant in the city’s response and planning related to COVID-19.

The City of Red Deer continues to explore all options and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For the latest information on COVID-19 visit alberta.ca/covid19 and the latest on how city services are impacted visit reddeer.ca/covid19. Call the call centre, open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with questions at 403-342-8111.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France
Next story
Thieves try to break into store’s ATM near Cochrane

Just Posted

COVID-19: 10 cases confirmed in central zone, 3 of them in RedDeer

‘If you must go out, practice social distancing’

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk making hand sanitizers amid COVID-19

Breweries all over the world are taking initiative to develop hand sanitizer

Thieves try to break into store’s ATM near Cochrane

Suspects fled before police arrived

Sylvan Lake gym shuttered due to COVID-19 mandates

Best Body Fitness will not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over

COVID-19 pandemic has many feeling lonely, helpless: Red Deer city manager

‘We don’t have a lot of new information for you today,’ says Allan Seabrooke

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Most Read