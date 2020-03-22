Red Deer reduces transit hours, frequency starting Monday

The City of Red Deer is switching to reduced transit hours and frequency in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting Monday.

Red Deer Transit will move to an hourly schedule from a 30 minute schedule. From Monday to Saturday, the first departure from Sorensen Station will leave at 7:45 a.m., and the last departure (from Sorensen Station) at 7:45 p.m. Sundays and holidays will continue to operate on the one hour service, with the first departure from Sorensen Station at 8:45 a.m., and the last departure (from Sorensen Station) at 6:45 p.m.

In addition, new safety measures are in place to encourage social distancing. All passengers are to enter and exit through the rear door, with the exception of transit users with wheel chairs. Every other seat will be blocked off to ensure social distancing between passengers.

Action Bus trips for accessible transportation will continue for our registered clients. Effective Monday, this service will be limited to bookings for essential travel for medical appointment, work and grocery shopping. A two-passenger maximum limit will be implemented across all Action Bus vehicles as an added measure of protection for the safety of customers and operators.

“The changes to transit beginning tomorrow will ensure we are providing the service many in our community rely upon for getting to work or medical appointments in the safest way possible as we all work to minimize exposure,” said Bart Rowland, emergency operations centre director.

The city’s decision to reduce transit hours and frequency is being done in an effort to be vigilant in the city’s response and planning related to COVID-19.

The City of Red Deer continues to explore all options and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For the latest information on COVID-19 visit alberta.ca/covid19 and the latest on how city services are impacted visit reddeer.ca/covid19. Call the call centre, open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. with questions at 403-342-8111.



