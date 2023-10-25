Red Deer Regional Airshow provided big economic boost

More than 25,000 people attended this summer’s Red Deer Regional Airshow and $2.5 million was pumped into the local economy. (Photo from Facebook)

More than 25,000 people attended the Red Deer Regional Airshow and an estimated $2.5 million was pumped into the local economy.

“This incredible achievement not only showcases our region’s passion for aviation but also highlights the profound positive impact the 2023 Red Deer Regional Airshow had on our local community,” said the airport on its Facebook page.

The July 29-30 event also generated $517,000 in revenue and $165,000 in profit for the airport, which will go towards funding future projects.

Also benefiting from the airshow were Red Deer Food Bank, Harvard Historical Aviation Society and Junior Forest Wardens, who will share $12,500 generated through the Props and Pistons Show and Shine as well as other airshow activities.

The return of the airshow after a two-decade absence exceeded organizers’ expectations and it is hoped it will set the stage for the event to become an annual or biannual attraction beginning in 2025.

While the plan was to stage a show next year, Royal Canadian Air Force’s centennial celebrations meant most of the most popular draws would not be available. Rather than produce a scaled-d0wn show, the airport decided to delay the next show until 2025.

Nancy Paish, airport director of business development and communications, said before the event was held they estimated a complete sell-out would be around 30,000 people.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get there this year but we were really thankful that we got really close.”

The results show that there is significant local support for a regularly scheduled airshow.

“Whether it’s annual or biannual it’s another opportunity for a diversified revenue stream for the airport.”

Making a tidy profit was also a big bonus. Since there will not be an airshow next year the money will be invested in hiring consultants to do a passenger demand survey to build the case for luring an ultra-low-cost air carrier, a prime goal for the airport.

“Being able to put money back into other projects that our operational or capital funds don’t necessarily cover is really helpful, ” she said.

Calgary-based Stone Olafson will undertake the survey this fall. The project will gauge passenger demand and their preferred destinations. A report is expected before the end of the year.

The same company did a similar study in 2021, which showed a strong demand for a low-cost air carrier.

“That was middle of COVID, so it’s good for us to reevaluate and redo survey based on where the aviation industry and the airlines are right now,” said Paish.

A key project necessary for the return of passenger service is an airport terminal expansion. That $3.5 million is awaiting final NavCanada approvals and is expected to get underway in the next few weeks for a fall 2024 completion.

The project will see the construction of a 10,000-square-foot addition with space for security, baggage pick-up area, future customs area and space to handle the 189 passengers from a full 737-800.



