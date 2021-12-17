Red Deer remains at 89 active COVID-19 cases

Another 553 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Alberta, the provincial government announced Friday.

There are now 4,431 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 333,306 recovered cases and 3,286 deaths.

There are 344 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including 68 who have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

Of the hospitalizations, 61.05 per cent are unvaccinated, 34.59 are completely vaccinated and 4.36 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the total active cases, 45.32 are unvaccinated, 52.40 per cent are completely vaccinated and 2.28 per cent are partially vaccinated.

There are now cases of the 173 Omicron variant in Alberta.

The Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 63 hospitalizations, including six in the ICU. The central zone also has 493 active cases.

Red Deer currently has 89 active cases of the virus, which is the same number as Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has recorded 9,339 recovered cases and 84 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Stettler County has 100 active cases, Mountain View County has 32, Clearwater County has 29, Red Deer County has 27, Lacombe County has 25, Olds has 15, the City of Lacombe has nine and Sylvan Lake has five.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 29 active cases of the virus, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has three, and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has one.

The City of Camrose has 31, Kneehill County has seven, Camrose County has six and Drumheller has three.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter