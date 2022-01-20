Red Deer at 1,302 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported an additional 3,527 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new case total comes as the province adds hospital capacity to deal with an influx of hospitalizations due to the Omicron wave of the virus.

There are now 1,131 people infected with COVID-19 in hospitals across the province, a new pandemic record, which includes 108 people in the ICU. Alberta now has 64,519 active cases of the virus. The province had about a 33 per cent COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 24 hours.

There were also eight new deaths due to implications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,421.

The Central zone sits at 4,104 active cases of the virus, with 101 people in hospital, including 10 in the ICU. The death toll in the local zone is at 425.

Red Deer sits at 1,302 active cases of the virus, with 11,643 total cases, 10,257 recovered cases and 84 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

The City of Wetaskiwin had 245 active cases, Red Deer County had 282, the City of Lacombe had 131, Mountain View County had 123, Sylvan Lake had 114, Lacombe County had 127, Clearwater County had 107, Olds had 101 and Stettler County had 47 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 185, Kneehill County had 46, Camrose County has 22 and Drumheller had 77.

On the local geographic area setting on the provincial government’s geospatial mapping, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 695 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 208 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 33.