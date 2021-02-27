Red Deer reports 25th COVID-19 death

While the number of active cases in Red Deer dropped Saturday, one new COVID-19-related death has been reported in the city.

The City of Red Deer has 535 active cases of the virus, which is 16 fewer than Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

But 25 people in Red Deer have now died due to the virus. This was one of six new deaths in Alberta reported Saturday. The provincial death toll is now 1,883.

“My condolences go to their families, friends and anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

Provincially, a total of 415 new cases were identified Saturday – there are now 4,546 active cases and 126,774 recovered cases in Alberta.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

In that setting, Red Deer County has 31 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 17, the City of Lacombe has 15, Lacombe County has 23, Mountain View County has 23, Olds has three, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has one.

In the local geographic area setting on the government’s website, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 26 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 22 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has no active cases.

Alberta’s central zone has 702 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,545, the north zone has 1,044, the Edmonton zone has 926 and the south zone has 314. The locations for 15 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 262 have been hospitalized, with 51 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 34 have been hospitalized, with 11 of those individuals in an ICU.



