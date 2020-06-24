Red Deer returns to no confirmed active COVID-19 cases

The provincial government confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday

The city of Red Deer is back to no confirmed active COVID-19 cases.

Geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website shows the city has no active and 35 recovered cases.

The provincial government confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday.

Of the total 7,825 confirmed cases in the province, 538 are active, 7,134 have recovered and 153 have died.

Thirty-six people are currently in hospital due to the virus, with seven of those individuals having been admitted into an intensive care unit.

Provincially, 409,352 tests have been completed.

Alberta’s central zone now has just two active cases: one in Drumheller and the other in Beaver County. Eighty-six individuals in the central zone have recovered from the virus.

Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and Ponoka County each have two recovered cases. Lacombe County and Stettler County each have three recovered cases, and Clearwater County has just one recovered case. Twelve people have recovered from the virus in Red Deer County.

Olds and Mountain View County each have four recovered cases.

Of every zone in Alberta, Edmonton has the most active cases with 250. Calgary has 219 active cases, the north zone has 40, the south zone has 23 and the location of four cases are unknown.

There was no increase in COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday’s provincial update.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter