Red Deer rises to 393 active COVID-19 cases

The Government of Alberta has identified another 1,401 COVID-19 cases.

There are now 13,495 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 241,100 recovered cases and 2,390 deaths.

Of the new cases, 973 (67.95 per cent) were unvaccinated, 104 were partially vaccinated (7.26 per cent) and 355 were fully vaccinated (24.79 per cent)

Of the active cases, 9,644 (71.46 per cent) are unvaccinated, 1,097 (8.13 per cent) are partially vaccinated and 2,754 (20.41 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Overall, the Central zone has 1,712 active cases.

The City of Red Deer now has 393 active cases of the virus, which is 20 more than the 373 identified in Thursday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,976 recovered cases and 44 deaths.

Red Deer County has 137 active cases, Lacombe County has 131, Mountain View County has 114, Clearwater County has 100, Olds has 98, Stettler County has 86, Sylvan Lake has 55 and the City of Lacombe has 51.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 80 active cases of the virus, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 26 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 55.

The City of Camrose has 63 active cases, Camrose County has 24, Kneehill County has 29 and Drumheller has 14.

Provincially, there are 515 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 118 of those individuals in intensive care units. The Central zone has 72 hospitalizations, with 13 ICU admissions.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRedDeer