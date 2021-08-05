Red Deer rises to 46 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer continues to rise.

There are now 46 active cases of the virus in the city, which is 13 more than Wednesday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer has recorded 5,752 recovered cases and 43 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Government of Alberta announced it had identified 397 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 2,526 active cases in the province, to go along with 230,786 recovered cases.

One new virus-related death was also reported Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,329.

Alberta’s Central zone currently has 157 active cases of the virus.

The City of Lacombe has 17 active cases, Lacombe County has 11, Sylvan Lake has 11, Clearwater County has 11, Red Deer County has nine, Mountain View County has 14, Olds has four and Stettler County has one.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has seven active cases. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County, has two and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has six.

The City of Camrose has four active cases, Camrose County has three, Kneehill County has one and Drumheller has zero.

There are currently 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 24 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Eight people are in hospital in the Central zone, with one of those individuals in an ICU.

As of Aug. 4, more than 5.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta – 76.2 per cent of the province’s 12+ population have received at least one dose and 66.2 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines are our most powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. If you have not gotten yours, first and second-dose (appointments) are widely available. Book one through AHS or a participating pharmacy today,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

Alberta NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman expressed concern due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

“It’s clear that (Premier) Jason Kenney and the UCP want to stop tracking the spread of COVID-19 because they are failing to protect Albertans from COVID-19,” Hoffman said.

“This rise in case numbers is very concerning, and demonstrates exactly why we need to continue testing Albertans, tracing their close contacts and asking them to isolate when they are positive. This is the bare minimum Albertans should expect from a responsible government focused on protecting their health.”

Hoffman said the NDP is calling on Kenney to reverse these decisions and “commit to giving Albertans the information they need to protect themselves and their families.”



