Red Deer rises to 471 active COVID-19 cases, as Alberta identifies 1,391 new cases Monday

There are now 18,424 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta and 56.8 per cent of those have been identified as variants of concern. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Red Deer added nearly 100 more confirmed active cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

As of Monday, the city has 471 active cases of the virus, which is 99 more than the 372 identified in Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

The province identified 1,391 new cases of the virus, including an additional 1,160 variants of concern, Monday.

There are now 18,424 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 56.8 per cent of which (10,456) have been identified as variants of concern. There are 151,719 recovered cases in the province as well.

The province’s death toll now sits at 2,043 after three deaths were reported Monday, in addition to six others reported over the weekend.

On Monday, the Government of Alberta lowered the minimum age for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40. This comes shortly after the province identified its first AstraZeneca-linked blood clot on Saturday. This was the second blood clot linked to the vaccine in Canada.

“Thank you to all (Albertans) who are choosing to be immunized. If you are not yet on the list, your turn is coming as more supply arrives,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 121 active cases of the virus, the City of Lacombe has 87, Lacombe County has 72, Sylvan Lake has 62, Mountain View County has 79, Olds has 74, Clearwater County has 26 and Stettler County has 20.

The City of Camrose has 135 active cases, Camrose County has 99, Kneehill County has 41, Drumheller has 30 and Starland County has 12.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 248 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 119 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 22 active.

Overall the Central zone has 1,930 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 8,025, the Edmonton zone has 4,887, the North zone 2,575 and the South zone has 938. The locations of 69 active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, 460 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 including 104 in intensive care. Forty-six are hospitalized in the Central zone, with three of those individuals in intensive care.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter