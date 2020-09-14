Red Deer school has confirmed COVID-19 case

Email sent to parents, guardians at Escuela Vista Grande on Friday

One Red Deer school has a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Escuela Vista Grande sent an email to parents and guardians on Friday saying an individual from the school has tested positive.

“Since becoming aware of this, we have been working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all students,” principal Hans Huizing said in the email.

AHS will contact parents and guardians of students, as well as any staff or visitors who have been in close contact with the case, according to the email.

It is not stated whether the individual who tested positive is a student or staff member.

A school needs two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day span to be considered an outbreak. Currently three schools in the province have declared outbreaks: an elementary school and high school in Calgary and a high school in Lethbridge.

“We will continue to provide additional information to families as it becomes available,” Huizing said in the email.

“We appreciate that there are likely many questions you may have. We have no further details to share at this time and we are taking direction from the Alberta Health Services – Communicable Disease Control. Unless otherwise advised, we anticipate that students will be back to school as usual on Monday. To ensure you are kept informed, I will be sending an update to our families Sunday afternoon.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Just Posted

Meat Inspection Regulation changes ‘smoke and mirrors’ says Sylvan Lake shop owner

Rancher and co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market, says the amendments doesn’t change much for producers

Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules for artists

Central zone sits at 45 active cases

Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

A bike rally was held in the parking lot by the library Thursday evening

Alberta identifies first three COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Outbreaks are located at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Red Deer school has confirmed COVID-19 case

Email sent to parents, guardians at Escuela Vista Grande on Friday

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

New temporary doctor in Ponoka helps stem the flow

Physician recruitment continues to be an issue

Ponoka homeowner feels ‘disrespected’ by utility disconnection notice

Town responds with information about overdue account process

Most Read