Red Deer school has confirmed COVID-19 case

One Red Deer school has a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Escuela Vista Grande sent an email to parents and guardians on Friday saying an individual from the school has tested positive.

“Since becoming aware of this, we have been working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all students,” principal Hans Huizing said in the email.

AHS will contact parents and guardians of students, as well as any staff or visitors who have been in close contact with the case, according to the email.

It is not stated whether the individual who tested positive is a student or staff member.

A school needs two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day span to be considered an outbreak. Currently three schools in the province have declared outbreaks: an elementary school and high school in Calgary and a high school in Lethbridge.

“We will continue to provide additional information to families as it becomes available,” Huizing said in the email.

“We appreciate that there are likely many questions you may have. We have no further details to share at this time and we are taking direction from the Alberta Health Services – Communicable Disease Control. Unless otherwise advised, we anticipate that students will be back to school as usual on Monday. To ensure you are kept informed, I will be sending an update to our families Sunday afternoon.”



