On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo

On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo

Red Deer sets new COVID-19 case record

There are now 565 active cases in Red Deer

  • Feb. 22, 2021 4:15 p.m.
  • News

Red Deer broke a new COVID-19 caseload record on Monday with 565 cases, up 23 over the weekend and 137 over the past week.

The city jumped from 564 on Saturday to 565 active cases as of the end of Sunday.

Overall, Alberta has 4,675 active cases of the virus, with 124,818 recovered cases. There were 16 additional deaths reported Monday and to date, the province has recorded 1,843 deaths.

The province completed more than 6,100 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, leading to a test positivity rate of 4.5 per cent.

There are 324 people in hospital in Alberta, with 53 of those in the ICU.

Central zone sits at 760 active cases of the virus with 35 in hospital and nine in intensive care.

Across the province, there were 273 additional COVID-19 cases Monday.

Through the end of the day Sunday, the province had administered more than 173,539 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 69,000 Albertans had been fully vaccinated.

No decisions on moving to Step 2 will happen before the beginning of March, she said.

“We’ll see how our numbers are trending over the next several days to the end of this week.

“So, businesses should be planning for a reopening as early as the following week.”

Hinshaw said that this is her 174th COVID update and the province is heading in the right direction.

Two out of three deaths have occurred in supportive living or long-term care facilities where some key progress has been made.

“Over the last few months, we have seen a sharp decline in our long-term care cases.”

On Dec. 22, those facilities had 722 active cases, a number that has been reduced to 63 by Feb. 20 — a 92 per cent drop.

About 90 per cent of residents and those who make decision for them are choosing to be vaccinated in those facilities. How many are not is still being monitored, she said.

Hinshaw said those results are from immunization and Albertans efforts to not spread the virus.

The number of outbreaks in hospitals has gone down from 27 on Jan. 2 to eight now.

The number of active cases among school-age children has gone down since classes resumed. On Jan. 11, there were more than 2,000 active cases and six weeks later the number is 747.

Deaths have also sharply declined, from an average of 167 a week at the end of December to 23 over the past week.

Hinshaw said the province has been seeing around 11 to 16 variants appear each day over the last few weeks.

So far, it seems the numbers are “relatively stable” at a low level, she said. Variants have appeared so far in Edmonton, Calgary and Central Zones.

Hinshaw was asked if the current trend would be enough progress to lift restrictions if it continues. She did not answer directly other than to say it is important that the trend towards lower case numbers continues before further easing of restrictions can be considered.

On the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions (i.e. villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 38 active cases, Lacombe County has 12 active and Clearwater County sits at six active.

Sylvan Lake has 18 active, Olds has two active and Drumheller eight active.

Camrose County has three active, County of Stettler has four active, and Starland County one active.

Camrose sits at 10 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 15 active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin County including Maskwacis has 27 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 17 active cases.

Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County have no active cases.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s pay parking program see highest use in summer 2020

Just Posted

On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo
Red Deer sets new COVID-19 case record

There are now 565 active cases in Red Deer

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s pay parking program see highest use in summer 2020

Last summer the program logged its highest revenue and parking session in its four years

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Government of Alberta identifies 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COVID
Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Province added 380 additional cases Saturday

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

212 active COVID-19 cases connected to Olymel outbreak

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Roscoe received a drive-by parade from family, friends and the Wetaskiwin Fire Service. Submitted/ Karen Grant.
Wetaskiwin resident celebrates his 100th birthday

Roscoe Grant marked a milestone historical event with a major milestone birthday.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Most Read