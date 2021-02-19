Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer hit another active COVID-19 case record Friday.

According to the government’s COVID-19 website, the city has 532 active cases of the virus, up 39 cases from Thursday’s total.

Red Deer’s active case number is 11 per cent of the province’s active cases and 70 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases. Red Deer has added more than 100 active cases of the virus in the past week alone.

“We have seen a sharp increase in active cases in our community. It is essential that we work with public health officials to stop the spread and support those impacted by the virus,” read a tweet for the City of Red Deer’s official account Friday.

“Rather than shame, let’s share compassion and kindness with all Red Deerians.”

Alberta Health said Friday that 212 active cases connected to the outbreak at the Olymel plant in Red Deer, with 213 recovered cases and one death.

The province reported an additional 325 cases Friday, on 9,376 tests, leading to a test positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. There have been 130,355 confirmed cases in Alberta, with 123,703 recovered.

There are 352 in hospital because of the virus, including 55 in intensive care.

In the Central zone, there are 752 active cases of COVID-19, with 30 people in hospital including six in the ICU.

There were seven additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours and 1,812 Albertans have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the government’s website using the municipality setting to sort COVID-19 cases, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County sits 40 active cases, Lacombe County has 11 active and Clearwater County has eight active.

Lacombe has 23 active, Sylvan Lake has 14 active, Olds has two active and Drumheller sits at nine active.

Camrose County has four active and the County of Stettler has five active.

The City of Camrose has 11 active and the City of Wetaskiwin sits at 18 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 37 active. Ponoka County including east Ponoka County sits at 13 active.



