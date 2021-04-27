Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday the province is seeing “an unprecedented risk of transmission” of COVID-19. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Red Deer surpasses 700 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,539 active cases of the virus

Red Deer active COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The city hit another new record Tuesday, recording 709 active cases of the virus, up from 683 Monday. Red Deer now has 666.5 active cases per 100,000 people, a higher rate than both Calgary and Edmonton.

“No one source or section is driving the spread we are seeing. It would be simpler if there were just one cause,” said Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Instead, the virus is spreading through all of us and the many in-person get-togethers, meetups and other interactions that we have with other people every day.”

Alberta reported an additional 1,539 COVID-19 cases on 13,743 tests for a test positivity of 11.4 per cent. The province has 20,721 active cases of the virus, the second highest number Alberta has recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta also identified another 812 variant of concern cases and variants make up 63.2 per cent of the province’s active cases.

There are 635 people in the hospital, including 143 in intensive care.

“We have an unprecedented risk of transmission across the province right now,” said Hinshaw.

“This is a province-wide problem in the context of a national and global one. We all need to take this virus seriously to bend the curve.”

The province also identified seven additional deaths with the death toll reaching 2,067 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta has administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine to date. Hinshaw said 26 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose and six per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The Central zone sits at 2,367 active cases of COVID-19, with 55 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 169 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, Lacombe County has 113 active and Clearwater County sits at 67 active.

Lacombe has 140 active and Sylvan Lake has 89 active cases, while Olds sits at 112 active. Mountain View County sits at 96 active, Kneehill County has 46 active and Drumheller has 22 active.

Camrose County sits at 74 active cases and the County of Stettler has 49.

Camrose is at 156 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 98 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 168 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 109 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 30 active.

There are also 712 schools across the province on alert or outbreak status, making up 29 per cent of Alberta’s schools with 4,271 cases in total.

Of those 434 schools are on alert, with 921 total cases. Outbreaks have been declared in 278 schools, with a total of 3,350 cases.

In-school transmission has likely occurred in 577 schools. Of these, 227 have had one new case occur as a result.


