Red Deer teacher faces sex-related charges

Norman Joseph Howes of Westpark Middle School faces five charges.

A Red Deer teacher has been charged with criminal offences.

Norman Joseph Howes, who worked at Westpark Middle School, is no longer employed by Red Deer Public Schools.

Five criminal code charges have been laid. Charges include sexual counsel of child, sexual exploitation, luring a child under 18, making, printing and publishing child pornography and sexual contact with a child.

RCMP incorrectly told the Express on Monday that a publication ban had been issued on all aspects of the case.

Howes appeared in Red Deer court Dec. 31st and was released on $3,000 bail.

Howes will appear in Red Deer provincial court Jan. 17th.