Red Deer tops 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

Red Deer has topped 1,000 active COVID-19 cases.

The city added nearly 300 new infections over the past three days and now sits at 1,002 active cases.

Alberta has recorded 17,577 COVID-19 infections over the past three days.

The province reported 6,161 cases on Friday, 6,135 on Saturday and 5,281 on Sunday. This does not include the results of rapid tests and there are now 57,332 active cases in the province. That number is up from 43,414 active from the previous report on Friday.

Hospitalizations have also risen sharply in the province, with 635 people infected in COVID-19 in hospital across Alberta, including 72 in the ICU. There were six additional deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 and the death toll in the province is 3,344. One of the deaths reported Monday was in the Central zone.

The Central zone has 3,204 active cases — up from 2,305 since Friday’s update, with 82 people in hospital, including eight in the ICU. To date, there have been 420 deaths due to implications of the virus in the local zone.

The city now has 10,668 total confirmed cases to date, with 9,582 recovered and 84 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website as of Monday afternoon, the City of Wetaskiwin has 243 active cases, Ponoka County has 245, Red Deer County has 201, Lacombe has 139, Mountain View County has 123, Sylvan Lake has 111, Lacombe County has 92, Stettler County has 61, Clearwater County has 93 and Olds has 71.

Drumheller has 132, Camrose has 158, Kneehill County has 44, and Camrose County has 16 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 458 active cases, while Rimbey including parts of West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 30 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 103.



