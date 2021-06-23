Red Deer under 50 active cases of COVID-19

The Central zone is down to 175 active cases of COVID-19 with 11 people in hospital and one in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)

COVID-19 cases in Red Deer hit another yearly low Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 47 active cases in the city were the lowest since Oct. 30 when there were 46 active, nearly eight months ago.

Red Deer has had 5,753 total cases of the virus, with 5,665 recovered and 41 deaths.

As Alberta has administered 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 71 per cent of the province 12 and over have at least one dose and 31 per cent are fully vaccinated, Red Deer still lags behind.

Red Deer has about 51 per cent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 34 per cent of people are fully vaccinated in the city.

Across the province, there were 92 new cases of the virus based on 6,335 tests for a positivity rate of 1.2 per cent. The province has just 1,676 active cases of COVID-19, with 199 people in hospital, including 56 in the ICU. There were two additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,292 since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta also identified 85 new variant of concern cases bringing the total active variant cases in the province to 1,168.

The Central zone is down to 175 active cases from Tuesday’s 179, with 11 people in hospital and one in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 13 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has six active and Clearwater County sits at six active.

Lacombe has 13 active and Sylvan Lake has eight, while Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at two active, Kneehill County has eight active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has two.

Camrose is at three active cases and Wetaskiwin has nine active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 27 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has three active.