Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta reported 91 new cases of variants on Thursday. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta reported 91 new cases of variants on Thursday. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Red Deer up slightly to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Move to Step 3 Monday still up in the air

Alberta now has 5,084 active cases of COVID-19.

The province added 505 additional cases, based on 10,900 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 91 new cases of variants. There are 1,188 total cases of variants in the province.

Hinshaw noted there are 264 people in hospital, including 43 in intensive care.

With the province set to potentially move into Step 3 of its reopening plan on Monday, Hinshaw wouldn’t commit to whether that would happen, but cautioned that cases are rising in some parts of the province.

“I am hearing a rising belief that because most people who catch COVID-19 recover, that this means we shouldn’t worry about its spread. It is this very fact, of most people having mild symptoms, that makes COVID-19 so dangerous for our communities. This is because any one of us could be carrying the virus and not yet showing symptoms,” she said.

“I don’t ask Albertans to fear COVID-19, I ask us all to respect it. Many European countries are seeing a third wave in cases, hospitalization pressures and deaths. Despite being somewhat ahead of us with vaccine coverage in their populations.”

Hinshaw added that in Lethbridge, where there was a sharp spike in cases over the last month, social gatherings were linked to a lot of the spread. Indoor social gatherings are not currently allowed under the COVID-19 restrictions but may return under Step 3.

“It’s critical that whatever the rules are, that people follow what’s in place. What we’re seeing now and what’s been reported to us, in many of the transmission events that have happened across the province, not just in Lethbridge, is that people are tired of the restrictions and starting to ease up,” she said.

“When that happens, we get spread from one to many.”

The Central zone sits at 475 active cases of COVID-19 and Red Deer has 101 active cases of the virus – up five since Wednesday’s 96.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 13 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 33 active and Clearwater County sits at 32 active.

Lacombe has 32 active and Sylvan Lake has 15 active cases, while Olds sits at nine active. Mountain View County sits at 14 active, Kneehill County has three active and Drumheller has 54 active.

Camrose County and County of Stettler have one and six active cases, respectively. Camrose has two active cases and Wetaskiwin has 27 active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 49 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 64 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 20 active cases.

Alberta Health Services also opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone in Phase 2A Friday. Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 are now able to book appointments throughout the province. Also eligible to book vaccinations starting Monday are First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1971 or earlier.

The AstraZeneca/COVIShield vaccine is available to Albertans born between 1957 and 1971, and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born between 1972 and 1986, based on supply.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Central Alberta

Just Posted

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta reported 91 new cases of variants on Thursday. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer up slightly to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Move to Step 3 Monday still up in the air

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that pharmacies could administer as many as 66,000 doses of COVID-19 next week if the supply comes throug. File photo from The Canadian Press
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Central Alberta

Kenney doubles number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Albert chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday there were 50 new COVID-19 variant cases in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Hinshaw strongly recommends Albertans stay close to home over March break

Red Deer at 96 active COVID-19 cases

Fred Curtis receives the first of his two COVID vaccines by pharmacist Todd Prochnau, at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Ryder’s Ridge. Curtis was one of the first to receive his vaccine shot at the Sylvan Lake pharmacy. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Shoppers receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Those 65 and older can book online to get their vaccine at the Ryders Ridge Shoppers

People leave a school in Leduc, Alta., on March 15, 2021, after a student was attacked in a classroom. Jennifer Winkler, 17, was airlifted to hospital but died from what Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said was a stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

FILE – Toby Boulet makes a closing remark at a funeral for his son, Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet at the Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Alberta dad of Humboldt crash victim worried by speed limit proposal, delay in organ donor bill

Toby Boulet said he’s most concerned about rural roads as they come up to a highway

Two peace officer vehicles are seen in front of the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre at about 3:30 p.m. March 17. By then, the lock down had ended. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ponoka hospital locks down due to alleged threatening phone call

RCMP believe there is no further threat to public safety

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer dips under 100 active COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw recommends against spring break day camps

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)
Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Most Read